I love what I do: Arjan Bajwa

Arjan Bajwa gained prominence for roles in Fashion (2008), Guru (2007), Son of Sardaar (2012), and Kabir Singh (2019). Armed with Taekwondo black belt and a degree in architecture, he transitioned into international cinema with the Taiwanese film Demon Hunters in 2025. He was also part of the web series, State of Siege: 26/11, and psychological thriller series, Bestseller. He will soon be seen in the Bollywood film The Wives, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

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Tell us about a memorable childhood event?

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I was born into a big Punjabi joint family where I was highly protected. My childhood was filled with celebrations. From a very young age, I got used to being surrounded by people, which later influenced my decision to join the film industry. I’m not someone who can sit alone on a set or work a 9-to-5 job in a closed cabin—I enjoy interacting with people.

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When did you decide to try your luck in acting, and how easy or tough was it to enter the film industry?

I was involved in theatre right from my school days and always enjoyed performing in plays. While studying architecture, I started modelling just to earn some extra money through magazine shoots. As things progressed, I thought of giving acting a shot professionally. My father was extremely supportive and gave me the biggest push to pursue films. Today, I have completed 29 films. Entering the industry is never easy. For outsiders, especially those not from Mumbai or without industry connections, it’s even more challenging. It takes time to build networks, gain trust, and establish yourself. It’s definitely not an easy journey.

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What are you playing in The Wives?

I can’t reveal much about my character yet, but as the name suggests, it’s a typical film in the style of Madhur Bhandarkar.

How was your working experience with director Madhur Bhandarkar?

My association with Madhur Bhandarkar goes back to my Fashion days in 2008–09. Over the years, we’ve built a strong bond and friendship. We’ve travelled together, attended many events, and stayed connected as friends and professionals. I have immense respect for his craft and for giving me a break in Fashion. Working with him again on The Wives has been fantastic. I truly hope we recreate the magic we achieved earlier. Sometimes it’s not just about the film, but about the people, their energy, and how everything aligns.

Who is your favourite Bollywood actor?

I’ve always been a fan of Dharam ji. In later years, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt have been the ultimate heroes for me. I also admire Akshay Kumar. Among the current generation, I appreciate the sincerity and craft of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor. They are all extremely professional and have an impressive body of work.

What is your dream destination?

There’s so much to explore in the world, but Egypt and Tokyo are definitely on my wish list as I haven’t visited these two countries yet.

Which three qualities about yourself do you find most appealing?

If I had to choose, I’d say resilience, never backing down, and staying true to my work. Whatever I do, I do it with complete sincerity.

If you had to change your industry, what would it be?

I hope I never have to change because I truly love what I do. That’s the reason I’ve sustained for so many years. However, if I weren’t in this industry, I would have been in aviation, as flying is my passion.

What are your future projects?

I have a thriller titled Second Chances, shot in England and directed by my friend Sachin Karande. Then there’s The Wives with Madhur Bhandarkar. I also recently had an international release called Demon Hunters.