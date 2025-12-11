'I may disagree with the politics of it but…': Hrithik Roshan on ‘Dhurandhar’

Joining the celebrities who have hailed Ranveer Singh’s latest outing “Dhurandhar”, actor Hrithik Roshan shared his outlook towards the film.

Even though the “War 2” actor praised “Dhurandhar”, he also disagreed with the “politics” of the film.

Taking to his Instagram story, Hrithik penned a long note about the film, heaping praises on the “Dhurandhar” team.

“I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s a cinema,” he wrote on Instagram.

Further in his post, Hrithik explained that he disagrees with the politics shown in the film, adding, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

In another tweet, Hrithik expressed his high anticipation for the sequel as he wrote, “Still can’t get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man.”

In special shout-out to the film’s cast, he added, “@RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi, what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can’t wait for part 2!!!”

Notably, Hrithik Roshan’s review arrived on the heels of praises coming in from across the industry.

Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar also hailed "Dhurandhar" and its “hard-hitting story.”

Among others who praised the film were Rakul Preet Singh, Smriti Irani, and Anupam Kher. Actress Deepika Padukone has also showcased her full support for Ranveer Singh and his spy thriller.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, “Dhurandhar” follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait’s gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "Dhurandhar" has already delivered major box office triumphs.