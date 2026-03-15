I strongly feel that we create our own luck through consistency, choices, and self-discipline, says Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre who has been a part of shows like Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Havan, Chidiya Ghar, and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, to name some, believes that luck is real, but it cannot work alone in shaping life. She says, “I feel luck exists, but it cannot stand alone. Life gives opportunities, but how we respond to them through effort, patience, and timing decides the outcome. Sometimes, everything aligns perfectly, and you feel lucky. Other times, despite luck, if the preparation is missing, nothing works. So, for me, life is a delicate balance of all three.”

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Reflecting on the role of belief in life, Shubhangi adds, “I do believe that belief changes how we approach life. When you have faith in something, even when it seems impossible, it shifts your focus, your energy, and your actions. I wouldn’t call it magic or manifestation, but I do think that a positive, committed mindset can quietly shape results that logic alone cannot explain.”

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On the topic of mindset versus destiny, Shubhangi shares, “Mindset plays the biggest role in any success. Destiny may present you with doors, but your mindset decides whether you walk through them, pause, or turn back. I have seen people with immense talent miss opportunities. Staying calm, confident, and persistent matters far more than waiting for fate.”

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Shubhangi also opens up about rituals and habits that bring her peace. She says thoughtfully, “I am not very superstitious, but I have a few small habits that give me peace and focus. For instance, I like to keep a tiny charm with me or pause for a small prayer before a new work begins. These small things are not about luck — they are about reminding myself to stay centered, grounded, and intentional.”

Talking about creating her own opportunities, she adds, “I strongly feel that we create our own luck through consistency, choices, and self-discipline. Life doesn’t just hand out opportunities, you attract them by showing up, working sincerely, and making mindful decisions every day.”

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Reflecting on a personal experience, Shubhangi shares, “I remember the first time a role came my way that truly challenged me. It felt like everything aligned, and I knew I was in the right place at the right time. That moment made me feel deeply grateful and lucky not because of chance alone, but because all the preparation, patience, and belief had led to it.”