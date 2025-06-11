I support Deepika: Neha Dhupia on fix working hours

Neha Dhupia came in support of star Deepika Padukone after she reportedly exited Sandeep Vanga directorial Spirit due to certain demands, including a request for an eight-hour workday. Deepika’s recent exit from Spirit has created quite a buzz in the entertainment industry. Several celebrities have now directly and indirectly weighed in on the need for a structured shift in the industry after the Chennai Express actress allegedly demanded fixed working hours.
Neha is the latest to join the fray. The actress posted on Instagram, “For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration. Instead, we often get shamed or sidelined.” She said that as a ‘working mom’ herself, she supports Deepika Padukone’s request for ‘fair and considerate’ working hours in the film industry. “As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone’s reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours,” wrote Neha.
