I wanted to capture the spirit of the '70s: Akshay Oberoi on his retro look in 'Toxic'

Actor Akshay Oberoi is embracing nostalgia for his role in the much-anticipated pan-India film ‘Toxic’. Drawing inspiration from the iconic style and screen presence of 1970s cinema, the actor has adopted a striking retro look, complete with a classic moustache and vintage hairstyle. For Akshay, the transformation is a tribute to an era defined by legendary stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Danny Denzongpa, whose larger-than-life personalities continue to inspire generations.

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Speaking about his look in 'Toxic', Akshay shared, "The retro moustache and classic hairstyle weren't just styling choices. They were inspired by the timeless style and charisma of the stars from the '70s. I've always admired the effortless screen presence of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Danny Denzongpa. There was something incredibly powerful and distinctive about that era, and I wanted to capture a bit of that spirit through my character."

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He further added, "The moment I looked at myself in the mirror, I felt transported to another time. The look helped me step into the world of the film and brought an old-school charm to the character. Every detail, from the hairstyle to the moustache, was thoughtfully designed. It's rooted in nostalgia while still feeling relevant for today's audience. I hope people who love classic Hindi cinema enjoy this little tribute."

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With 'Toxic' generating immense anticipation, Akshay Oberoi's retro transformation has already sparked curiosity among fans. His look celebrates the unforgettable style and cinematic legacy of the 1970s while bringing a timeless flavour to a modern-day film.