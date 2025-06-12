DT
Home / Entertainment / 'I was afraid about my height': Aamir Khan recalls his initial struggle in film industry

'I was afraid about my height': Aamir Khan recalls his initial struggle in film industry

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist in a recent interview reveals that he was insecure about his height when he stepped into the industry
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during a special screening of his upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', in Mumbai, June 6, 2025. PTI
Film actor Aamir Khan, known for his versatility and perfectionism, recently revealed how insecure he was about his height at the start of his career.

Khan’s new film, ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, is set for its release, and in its trailer Aamir is called “Tingu” by his onscreen mother. During the promotion of the film, the actor sat down for an interview with ‘Just Too Filmy’, where the interviewer asked him about his reaction on being called “Tingu”.

Replying to this, Aamir revealed that he was actually insecure about his height, and wasn’t sure if he stood a chance in films.

Aamir, who is 5’5, also compared himself with Amitabh Bachchan.

“At the beginning of my career, I was very afraid. Amitji was number one, and he was over six feet tall. Vinodji and Shatrughan Sinha, all were very tall. So I was nervous, thinking ‘chhoti height ke actor ki daal galegi ki nahin (whether an actor with a short height would survive). I was really concerned. But as it turned out, it was fine,” he says.

‘Sitare Zameen Par’ features a basketball coach who trains neuro-divergent adults. Also starring Genelia D’Souza, the film is set to hit the cinemas on June 20.

