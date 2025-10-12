DT
Home / Entertainment / ‘I was isolated’: Elizabeth Berkley reflects on the backlash, resilience and redemption nearly 30 years after Showgirls

‘I was isolated’: Elizabeth Berkley reflects on the backlash, resilience and redemption nearly 30 years after Showgirls

ANI
Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Actress Elizabeth Berkley opened up on the intense criticism she received following her 1995 film Showgirls.

Directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas, the film features Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan and Gina Gershon, among others. Berkley played Nomi Malone in the movie.

It’s been nearly three decades since the actress made an impact on silver screens as a Las Vegas dancer in the 1995 erotic drama.

During the 30th anniversary screening of the film in Austin, she recounted the backlash she received after the movie’s release. “I took a beating, guys,” she said during a fan Q&A before the screening. “It was not fun for a little while. I’m not going to lie. It was painful. I was isolated.”

She continued, “I’m not a victim. I never have been a victim. I never will be a victim. And because of your love and your embrace of this film, in the face of that vitriolic cruelty from journalists and industry people, but because of you, we’re standing here sharing a meaningful evening together.” Although her film didn’t receive a good review from the press, Berkley shared that her Saved by the Bell castmates were supportive. “We were very close and we still are. They’re like siblings to me,” she said, “When I got the role, they were just happy for me. I mean, we were all wanting to kind of branch out and do new things.”

Berkley shared how she got an opportunity to join the project, saying she was “reading Variety voraciously at that time, because I was looking for my break.”

“When I saw they needed a girl who could dance, who could act, who could play a showgirl and ‘Oh, my God,’ Paul Verhoeven, who had just made Sharon Stone the biggest star in the world, was directing it?!” she added. “I stopped at nothing to go after this role. Everyone in my camp, my representatives, said it was not going to be possible. That they were going to go for a big name or someone really established, but definitely it was not going to be me. And I’m sure some of you beautiful humans here at some point in your life had someone tell you it was not possible.”

She continued, “Whatever you were dreaming for yourself, whatever you were hoping for yourself, wishing for yourself, whatever vision you held for yourself. And I sure as hell hope you showed them what was possible. If you haven’t yet, it’s not too late.”

In 2020, Berkley shared how portraying Nomi affected her personal life. “It changed me,” she said, adding, “It was a life moment, and I cannot help but say I would be a different person had I not gone through the depths of what it taught me.” When it was first released in the ‘90s, Berkley faced criticism and disappointing box office numbers.

