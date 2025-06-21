DT
Home / Entertainment / "I wish I was an insider...": 'Panchayat' actor Sanvikaa opens up about industry struggles

Sanvikaa thinks she encounters lack respect as an outsider in the industry
ANI
Updated At : 12:17 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Photo credit: iamsanvikaa/Instagram
Actress Sanvikaa, known for her portrayal of Rinki in the hit Amazon Prime Video series 'Panchayat', recently took to Instagram to express the challenges she faces in the entertainment industry.

In an Instagram post shared with her followers, Sanvikaa opened up about the lack of respect she encounters as an outsider in the film industry.

In the candid Instagram Story, Sanvikaa shared, "Sometimes I wish I was an insider or maybe from a very powerful background, things would have been so much easier (maybe, I don't know). As basic as getting respect and being treated as an equal. The battles would have been lesser. Hanging on..."

Sanvikaa, whose real name is Pooja Singh, stars as Rinki in 'Panchayat'.

Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer for the highly anticipated season 4 of the show.

The upcoming season promises an exciting political showdown in the village of Phulera. With the tensions between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi escalating, viewers can expect high-stakes drama and more political intrigue as the characters battle for control.

The core cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy, will return in their iconic roles.

Following the dramatic cliffhanger in season 3, fans are eager to see how the show continues, especially after the violent confrontation between the villagers and MLA Chandrakishore's goons that left Pradhanji injured.

