Home / Entertainment / 'I would never want to direct,' says Leonardo DiCaprio

‘I would never want to direct,’ says Leonardo DiCaprio

‘I could never do anything close to what Martin Scorsese does’

article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:06 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Leonardo DiCaprio. AP/PTI file
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says he has no interest in stepping into the director’s shoes as he thinks he wouldn’t be able to do what acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese does.

DiCaprio attended TIME magazine’s A Year in TIME event in New York City on December 10, where he sat for a session with Scorsese.

The star admitted he is often asked if he would want to direct. “Some people have asked me if I wanted to direct. I’m like, ‘I would never want to direct. I could never do anything close to what Martin Scorsese does. Why would I do that?’” he said, according to the entertainment magazine People.

The “Titanic” actor admitted he would want to observe the process of filmmaking.

“You play these characters; you try to get into the depth of their soul as much as you possibly can. And I would’ve loved to be much more of a voyeur … to watch what you (Scorsese) do behind the camera,” he said.

“If I look back on anything, I would’ve loved to have observed that process behind the camera a lot more,” he added.

DiCaprio’s latest work is “One Battle After Another”, which released in September. It was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and also featured Teyana Taylor.

