IBD 3 to celebrate Indian cinema with Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal' special

(L-R) Geeta Kapur, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre & Terence Lewis



&mdash;IANS

As Indian cinema completes 110 years, the upcoming episode of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3 will celebrate the glorious run with Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal special episode.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan will be gracing the episode as a guest on the show and will reflect upon the guru-shishya parampara of the show, as she will reunite with her student, Geeta Kapur.

Talking about the unique proposition of this format, wherein the mentor dances with the mentee, Farah shared, “The good thing about India’s Best Dancer 3 is that they follow a guru-shishya tradition, which I believe has been lost in modern times. We do not appreciate this tradition enough. Michael Jackson was my guru, even though he did not actually train me.” She further mentioned: “A guru is someone you look up to and learn from. As the show advances, I can see so many shishyas (mentees) turning into gurus, and soon, I’m sure, I’ll see one of them sitting in the judge’s chair. This is a terrific opportunity for them to learn, grow and respect what they are doing.”

The contestants along with their choreographers will be seen paying tribute to the journey of cinema. They will be seen performing to the tunes of stalwarts like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and iconic jodis like that of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Geeta Kapur will express her feelings about sharing the judges’ panel with her guru, Farah Khan, saying: “It’s always overwhelming to be sitting next to Farah Khan; every student aspires to at least try and reach their guru’s stature. To sit next to her and share the same panel with her is an achievement for me. I look forward to these moments as they remind me of where I come from, it takes me back to where I started my journey.”

