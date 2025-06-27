DT
Idea of equality in love exists only in films: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Idea of equality in love exists only in films: Fatima Sana Shaikh

PTI
Updated At : 05:32 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. PTI FILE
Fatima Sana Shaikh says true equality in love means mutual respect and understanding, which she believes exists only in film. The actress is coming out with her film Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic drama that delves into the lives of two unique individuals, Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Shaikh).

The movie, directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, explores the theme of equality in love and relationships.

“The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won’t deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now and compromises need to be done by both,” she says.

Has she found such love in life? The actress says, “No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films.” The film is set to release on Netflix on July 11.

