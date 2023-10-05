Idris Elba says he's been in therapy for a year to tackle his work-life imbalance

Hollywood star Idris Elba has said he spiralled into ‘unhealthy habits’ due to his many roles, which have ranged from acting in Hollywood and TV hits to opening a bar and charitable work. He told the Changes podcast about deciding to turn to a counsellor to help him tackle his work-life imbalance: “I’ve been in therapy for about a year now. It’s a lot. In my therapy, I’ve been thinking a lot about changing.”
“It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that, it’s just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed. And I work in an industry where I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits, I’m rewarded for that.”
The actor added he once found himself working for 10 days straight on a film set and spent his downtime relaxing in his music studio instead of being with his family. He told Changes host Annie Macmanus: “Whether it’s to be selfish or because I’m a workaholic. I’m an absolute workaholic, and that isn’t great for life generally. Nothing that’s too extreme is good — everything needs balance — but I’m rewarded massively to be a workaholic…”
