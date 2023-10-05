Idris Elba says he's been in therapy for a year to tackle his work-life imbalance

IANS

Hollywood star Idris Elba has said he spiralled into ‘unhealthy habits’ due to his many roles, which have ranged from acting in Hollywood and TV hits to opening a bar and charitable work. He told the Changes podcast about deciding to turn to a counsellor to help him tackle his work-life imbalance: “I’ve been in therapy for about a year now. It’s a lot. In my therapy, I’ve been thinking a lot about changing.”

“It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that, it’s just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed. And I work in an industry where I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits, I’m rewarded for that.”

The actor added he once found himself working for 10 days straight on a film set and spent his downtime relaxing in his music studio instead of being with his family. He told Changes host Annie Macmanus: “Whether it’s to be selfish or because I’m a workaholic. I’m an absolute workaholic, and that isn’t great for life generally. Nothing that’s too extreme is good — everything needs balance — but I’m rewarded massively to be a workaholic…”