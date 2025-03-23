DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / If she doesn’t have a problem, why do you: Salman on romancing 31 years younger Rashmika in ‘Sikandar’

If she doesn’t have a problem, why do you: Salman on romancing 31 years younger Rashmika in ‘Sikandar’

Salman launches the trailer of the upcoming movie
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:20 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Salman, 59, also heaped praises on Rashmika, 28, saying he admires the “Pushpa” star for her determination. Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Advertisement

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Sunday took a jibe at those who talk about the 31-year age gap between him and his “Sikandar” co-star Rashmika Mandanna, asking if the heroine doesn’t have a problem with it, why do social media users.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, “Sikandar” is slated to be released in theatres on March 30 on the festival of Eid.

Salman, who launched the trailer of the upcoming movie on Sunday, arrived at the event amid heavy security.

Advertisement

“They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn’t have any problem or the heroine’s father doesn’t have any problem, then why do you have a problem?

Advertisement

“And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)’s permission for sure,” the superstar said.

Salman, 59, also heaped praises on Rashmika, 28, saying he admires the “Pushpa” star for her determination.

“She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of ‘Pushpa 2’ at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on ‘Pushpa 2’. Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn’t cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me,” he added.

On a query about the expectations from a quintessential Salman Khan movie, the actor said he doesn’t get bogged down by the pressure.

“With years of experience, the enthusiasm is still there and it is getting easier,” he said.

The actor credited fans for making his films commercial hits at the box office.

“Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive or non-festive (occasion), it’s the love of the people (that my films do well) and whether the film is good or bad, they help my films cross at least Rs 100 or Rs 200 crore,” he quipped.

“Sikandar” is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper