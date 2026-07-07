'If The Kashmir Files can exist, why not Satluj?': Co-writer Niren Bhatt rejects 'anti-India' charge after ZEE5 takedown

The controversy surrounding the removal of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from streaming platform ZEE5 has intensified, with the film's co-writer Niren Bhatt questioning the lack of transparency behind the decision and rejecting allegations that the film could be used as "anti-India" propaganda.

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The biographical drama, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was taken down from ZEE5 just two days after its release.

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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has said the film was released on the OTT platform without completing the required certification process, while ZEE5 has confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

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Speaking to Variety India, Bhatt criticised what he described as years of silence from authorities regarding the film's certification.

"I feel someone in the establishment has a massive problem with it, but the real issue is the complete lack of communication. For years, it has just been pure stonewalling. There is pin-drop silence from the CBFC. They will not tell us what their problem is, which parts offend them or who is making these calls," Bhatt said.

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Questioning the platform's explanation for the takedown, he added, "Even now, Zee5 issues a statement about 'current developments' but cannot explain what those developments actually are. If there is a problem, let us have a dialogue. But how can you have a dialogue when they just silently remove your work?"

Bhatt co-wrote the film with Utsav Maitra and director Honey Trehan.

'Anti-India' argument does not hold

Bhatt also dismissed reports suggesting the film could be exploited by anti-India elements.

His remarks came after an NDTV report claimed there were concerns within the administration that the film might be used as propaganda by "anti-India" groups.

Rejecting the argument, Bhatt said, "That argument simply does not hold. If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labelled tools for international forces? Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements? You cannot jump to far-fetched, paranoid conclusions just to suppress a straightforward biography. It makes absolutely no sense."

Government cites certification, security concerns

Earlier this week, a government source told PTI that the film was taken down due to "security concerns."

According to the source, the makers did not implement the cuts suggested during the certification process and instead released the film on an OTT platform under a different title.

"They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, Zee was asked to take the film down. The direction was given due to security concerns," the official told PTI.

An I&B Ministry official also told ANI that the film lacked the certification required for theatrical release and alleged that nearly 100 cuts had been recommended by the certification body. Instead of complying, the makers allegedly changed the title and released it on ZEE5.

The ministry further said it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the OTT release.

ZEE5 statement, political reactions

Confirming the removal, ZEE5 said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

The decision has triggered reactions from political leaders and the film industry.

Senior Congress leader Pargat Singh criticised the move, saying films highlighting human rights issues should not be suppressed.

Meanwhile, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh said the takedown was not unexpected.

"What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices will open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening," he said during an Instagram Live session.

Despite the removal, Dosanjh said he was encouraged that audiences had already watched and downloaded the film.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.