If you are scratching your head to find something suitable for your father to celebrate Father’s Day, here are some options…

Sheetal

The third Sunday of June each year is dedicated to fathers all around the globe. This is the day to acknowledge the unsung hero in your life. The question is — how do you do it? While there’s an array of gifting options for women, one simply fails to think what to buy for men. But worry not. We bring you some interesting gifting ideas.

When it comes to gift hampers, grooming hamper or healthy snacking hamper is the best bet for fathers. After all, fathers do need to keep a check on their cholesterol and sugar levels when binging snacks during an edge-of-the seat sports game. Whereas grooming kits and luxury products are something a man always needs. And if you are itching to buy that wallet and the smart watch, add a few other accessories such as cuff links, sunglasses, brooches or a belt to make it a nice ‘you made an effort’ hamper.

For the last minute gifting option, go for an Amazon or Flipkart gift card. Nowadays, many brands offer gift cards, so just buy a gift card of your dad’s go-to shopping brand. For those reluctant fathers who need to be dragged to hospitals for their regular medical check-ups, gift them a complete medical check-up and order it from home. That’s one cute way to say to you father that ‘we care’.

If you have a workaholic father, what’s the best gift than a trendy or sturdy laptop bag? And if your father is a traveller or a hiker, gift him a rucksack bag. Based on the current weather, a luxury hat or a cap would be another option. To make a lasting impression, a pashmina shawl, a nice three-piece suit and designer pocket squares and brooch, all makes for an interesting gifting idea.