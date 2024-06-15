 If you are scratching your head to find something suitable for your father to celebrate Father’s Day, here are some options… : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • If you are scratching your head to find something suitable for your father to celebrate Father’s Day, here are some options…

If you are scratching your head to find something suitable for your father to celebrate Father’s Day, here are some options…

If you are scratching your head to find something suitable for your father to celebrate Father’s Day, here are some options…


Sheetal

The third Sunday of June each year is dedicated to fathers all around the globe. This is the day to acknowledge the unsung hero in your life. The question is — how do you do it? While there’s an array of gifting options for women, one simply fails to think what to buy for men. But worry not. We bring you some interesting gifting ideas.

When it comes to gift hampers, grooming hamper or healthy snacking hamper is the best bet for fathers. After all, fathers do need to keep a check on their cholesterol and sugar levels when binging snacks during an edge-of-the seat sports game. Whereas grooming kits and luxury products are something a man always needs. And if you are itching to buy that wallet and the smart watch, add a few other accessories such as cuff links, sunglasses, brooches or a belt to make it a nice ‘you made an effort’ hamper.

For the last minute gifting option, go for an Amazon or Flipkart gift card. Nowadays, many brands offer gift cards, so just buy a gift card of your dad’s go-to shopping brand. For those reluctant fathers who need to be dragged to hospitals for their regular medical check-ups, gift them a complete medical check-up and order it from home. That’s one cute way to say to you father that ‘we care’.

If you have a workaholic father, what’s the best gift than a trendy or sturdy laptop bag? And if your father is a traveller or a hiker, gift him a rucksack bag. Based on the current weather, a luxury hat or a cap would be another option. To make a lasting impression, a pashmina shawl, a nice three-piece suit and designer pocket squares and brooch, all makes for an interesting gifting idea.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

2
Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

4
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

5
Punjab the tribune INTERVIEW

BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

6
India

Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

7
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

8
Himachal

Polish woman raped in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj; accused arrested

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

10
Punjab

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

G7 Summit commits to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

G7 Summit commits to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Among the other priorities of the summit’s agenda, the commu...

Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir

Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS


Cities

View All

China-made drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar

China-made drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

Tourists visiting Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar return disappointed

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandigarh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

On way to Manali, Kharar youth drowns in Beas river

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings from social media platforms

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings from social media platforms

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

8 suspects arrested in 48 hours after series of encounters in Noida: Police

High Court notice to police on Bibhav bail plea status

Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Sunder Sham Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Charanjit Channi

Jalandhar West: The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 Kapurthala residents booked for illegal mining

Kapurthala: Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp