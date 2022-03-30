If your birthday is on March 30

Madan Gupta Spatu
Your sun sign Aries, number three and Jupiter make you charming, ambitious, talented, helpful, dignified and a highly methodical person. When it comes to love, make sure you’re investing your emotion in the right person for the right reason. Don’t keep someone around just to fill the void. Instead, get comfortable with your own company. A healthy partner will admire your dedication to yourself, so make this a top priority in 2022. Don’t give up on the life you see for yourself. The period will be full of social events and opportunities for you to connect deeply with others. Make sure that you’re taking proper care of your mental and emotional health.
Positive colours: Yellow, purple & red
Select days: Thursday & Tuesday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 and 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.
You share your birthday with Céline Dion (March 30, 1968), who is a Canadian singer. She is noted for her powerful vocals. Dion is the best-selling Canadian recording artiste. Her music has incorporated genres such as pop, rock, R&B, gospel, and classical music.
