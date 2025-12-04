DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'Ikkis' music launch: Agastya Nanda says working with Dharmendra was ‘huge privilege’

'Ikkis' music launch: Agastya Nanda says working with Dharmendra was ‘huge privilege’

‘Ikkis’, set to release on December 25, will stand as the legendary actor’s final big-screen appearance

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:23 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Agastya Nanda at launch event (Photo/ANI)
Advertisement

The makers of the upcoming military drama “Ikkis” unveiled the film’s first track, “Sitaare”, on Wednesday. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song offers a preview of the chemistry between Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia.

Advertisement

Jaideep Ahlawat and the late icon Dharmendra are also a part of the film.

Advertisement

The track was launched at an event attended by the film’s cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda.

Advertisement

During the event, Agastya was seen visibly emotional as he remembered late veteran actor, who passed away on November 24, just days before his 90th birthday. Speaking to the media, Agastya described it as “very emotional” for him and recalled how the late icon had worked with multiple generations of his family and also called it a “huge privilege” to share screen space with him.

“You know for me it’s very emotional because Dharam ji worked with all generations of my family. He worked with my great grandfather, grandfather and I had the privilege to share screen space with him. As sir said, it’s an honour, a huge privilege and I am extremely sad that he couldn’t see the love he deserves. It is emotional for all of us,” he said.

Advertisement

“Ikkis”, set to release on December 25, will stand as the legendary actor’s final big-screen appearance in a career spanning more than sixty years.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, “Ikkis” is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts