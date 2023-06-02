Ileana D'Crouz shares first glimpse of boyfriend from her ‘babymoon’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz is celebrating her pregnancy and how. She has often shared pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram and today, she shared pictures from her babymoon.

The most special thing about Ileana’s babymoon is a pic with a man, whom one may tag as her boyfriend.

Ileana, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, shared a string of picture from her babymoon on Instagram Stories. The first picture is from a beach, and she captioned it, ‘Babymoon’.

In one picture she has given a glimpse of a mystery man's hand without revealing anything about him. In the same image, she is also flaunting a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Without revealing their faces in the picture, she wrote: "My idea of romance - clearly can't let him eat in peace."

Going by her pictures, Ileana is currently on a holiday in an undisclosed location.

It was in April that Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child.

Several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Their relationship relationship rumours surfaced when the due was spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Maldives.

The couple however has remained tight-lipped about it.

Ileana earlier dated photographer Andrew Kneebone for a few years.

Work wise, Ileana was last seen in ‘The Big Bull’, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Her next outing will be 'Unfair And Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda.

#Ileana D'Cruz