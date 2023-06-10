 Ileana D'Cruz shares first picture with her mysterious partner, 'this lovely man has been my rock' : The Tribune India

Ileana pens a sweet note describing what it's like to have a 'life growing inside of her'

Ileana D'Cruz shares her emotions around pregnancy. ANI



Mumbai, June 10

Actor Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life from the very beginning.

On Saturday, Ileana took to Instagram and treated her fans with a monochromatic fuzzy photo of herself with her mysterious man.

Sharing the photo, she penned down an appreciation note. She wrote, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing... I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon and then there are some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying."

She added, "They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there are tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough...And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I really don't. All I know is that I love this little human so already I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough."

"And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And crack s goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment.And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore", she further added.

Here's the post:

Her guy appeared to have a full beard and moustache, albeit his features are not clearly discernible. The silhouette of the couple in an intimate stance exudes affection.

Ileana's cryptic post triggered curiosity among netizens Earlier, the actor had surprised her fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child.Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

The couple has not yet made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

