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Home / Entertainment / ‘I’ll be called anti-national again’: Diljit Dosanjh supports students’ CJP protest

‘I’ll be called anti-national again’: Diljit Dosanjh supports students’ CJP protest

Diljit also recalls backlash and legal issues he faced after voicing his support during the farmers’ protest in 2020

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:53 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Image credit/Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh extended his support to the students protesting against alleged NEET irregularities and urged authorities to divert attention to their demands.

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The protest “Chalo Sansad” was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday in New Delhi. Thousands of protestors marched towards the parliament building demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and protesting against severe exam paper leaks and education corruption.

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In response to the situation, the authorities used force to disrupt the demonstrations, detaining protesters and deploying police.

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Dosanjh was previously asked about his comments on the protests, but the actor had distanced himself, stating he was “an artiste, not a politician”.

Responding to the reason he stayed silent, the actor shared a note on his Instagram story on Tuesday and said students shouldn’t have been treated harshly.

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“What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students’ demands,” he wrote.

The actor said he faced several backlash and legal issues after voicing his support during the farmers’ protest in 2020. He noted how he has often been referred to as “anti-nationalist”.

“I have already been labelled an ‘anti-national’ several times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again...After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss,” he said.

Several celebrities have supported the students, including Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and Shabana Azmi, among others.

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