‘I’m fun-loving’

What do you think of the title Sindoor Ki Keemat 2?

Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 is a very unique title; it’s very touchy, organic, and sounds retro.

What adds to the challenge of playing Dushyant in Sindoor Ki Keemat 2?

In reality, I am nothing like the character. I am fun-loving. I like to crack jokes, play pranks on people and keep the atmosphere around me happy and light. However, Dushyant means business. He leaves no stone unturned to achieve what he has set out for. He is egoistic and aggressive. I enjoy playing Dushyant because it’s different from all the other characters I’ve played.

Who do you bond with on the sets?

I have a very good bond with everyone, the cast, crew, and all the people working on the sets.

What is the best thing about the entertainment industry?

The best thing about the entertainment industry is that you get to do something new and different every day. It gives you admirers and success.

What is the best thing about doing a daily soap?

The best thing about being in a daily soap is that you become disciplined. You get to make a routine in life and you work every day, so it makes you energetic. You get peaceful sleep after a hard day’s work.

Anything interesting from the sets you would like to share?

The most interesting incident was that Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi were shooting next to our sets. They had come to shoot for their film and it was fun watching and meeting them.