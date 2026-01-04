I’m simply grateful: Sara Arjun on ‘Dhurandhar’ response

Actor Sara Arjun penned a note on her social media on Sunday as she expressed her gratitude to the audience for the response to her latest film “Dhurandhar” and said she is “forever grateful” for it.

Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Dhar, known for “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, the film released on December 5 and has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark with its worldwide box office collection.

Advertisement

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Advertisement

Sara said there have been conversations around cinema no longer finding its place but the film has proved otherwise. “My strongest Dhurandhars — the audience...For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling, that attention spans have shortened, that cinema no longer finds its place. But you proved otherwise. You reminded everyone of the true strength of an audience and what happens when people come together to support something they genuinely believe in,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Arjun (@saraarjunn)

Advertisement

The 20-year-old actor said the response has left her “overwhelmed with gratitude”.

“The journey of ‘Dhurandhar’ has been what it is because of you. Every bit of love, every moment you showed up, carried this film forward and I cannot thank you enough. As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience and that’s beautiful.”

“We give our everything and trust that someone, somewhere, will connect. When that connection happens, it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world...None of your love has gone unnoticed or unfelt. The warmth, encouragement, and kindness that have come my way have left me overwhelmed with gratitude,” she said.

Sara, who marked her Bollywood debut with the film, said such encouragement gives her strength. “I am only just beginning, and to receive this kind of encouragement so early for a film I am a part of and for the work I’m trying to do means more to me than I can put into words. It strengthens me. At the end of the day, acting is a performative art.”

“We do what we do so that someone out there feels something real. To see that you truly felt it, that the story reached you, is a victory I don’t take credit for. That credit belongs to the makers. I’m simply grateful to have been a part of it. And even more grateful that you made this victory your own...Forever grateful,” she added.

The film is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19.