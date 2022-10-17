‘I’m worth more than all of you combined’: Shalin Bhanot’s statement creates tizzy in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house

Mumbai, October 17
Television actor Nimrit Ahluwalia was seen telling Sumbul Touqeer about Shalin Bhanot's arrogance as he spoke about his worth being more than all of the contestants combined in the 'Bigg Boss 16' show.
While talking about Shalin's behaviour, she said he told everyone "I'm worth more than all of you combined".
Shalin's statement created a tizzy in the house.
An offended Nimrit was heard telling Sumbul: "He is 15 years older to me and is not the one to judge me, his journey is different than mine. He talked about his worth in front of all of us and I don't think it was right."
Actor Soundarya Sharma agreed with Nimrit and said she had witnessed the same. IANS
