Imagine Ranveer Singh in 'desi noodles' commercial that too Rohit Shetty style… Can't? Watch this video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

India’s king of action films, Rohit Shetty, has dished out a first-of-its-kind action-packed commercial thriller titled Made in India. This family drama has all the hallmarks of a Rohit Shetty film – cars, comedy, villains, fights, lots of masala and a larger-than-life hero – none other than the Desi Chinese superstar, Ranveer Ching!

The first glimpse that the dynamic duo shared on Thursday created a massive buzz and audiences are keenly waiting to discover this grand association.

Take a look:

Taking an interesting Bollywood storytelling route for this dhamakedar commercial, the plot is filled with twists and turns. The villains are after a secret Hakka Noodles formula that only Ranveer Ching knows. While the baddies will go to any length to find the formula, our desi Chinese hero will stop at nothing to safeguard it.

Watch Rohit Shetty's paise vasool vision and Ranveer Ching crash-landing into your screens with his usual panache and super energy – and discover the desi Chinese secret that everybody is after.

