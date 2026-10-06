DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Imperfect Women is set to return for Season 2 on Apple TV.

Imperfect Women is set to return for Season 2 on Apple TV.

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Season 1 star Kerry Washington will reprise her lead role in the second season, according to Deadline. Imperfect Women, based on Araminta Hall's novel, revolved around best friends Eleanor and Mary (Elisabeth Moss) as they tried to solve the murder of the third member of their friends group, Nancy (Kate Mara), seen in flashbacks.

With no second Imperfect Women book to draw from, Season 2 will move beyond the source material and follow an original story developed by series creators Annie Weisman and Justin Hillian.

Advertisement

The pair will also serve as co-showrunners for the new season, which will shift the action away from Los Angeles, the setting of Season 1.

Advertisement

In Season 2, Eleanor (Washington) returns to her hometown roots in the affluent black enclave of Martha's Vineyard, only to find that beneath its idyllic surface, lie secrets and scandals that threaten to upend everything she thought she knew about her past.” Imperfect Women is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. The second season is created, co-showrun and executive produced by Weisman and Hillian, and executive produced by Washington for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures are executive producers alongside author Hall. (ANI)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts