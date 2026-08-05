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Home / Entertainment / Imran Khan set for acting comeback with Netflix’s Adhure Hum Adhure Tum

Imran Khan set for acting comeback with Netflix’s Adhure Hum Adhure Tum

Ten years is a long time. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum explains where he has been.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:55 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Imran Khan
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Imran Khan is done staying away. The actor who quietly disappeared from screens after Katti Batti in 2015 is returning with a Netflix romantic comedy called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, and from everything he has said about it, this one is personal.

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The film is directed by Danish Aslam, the same man who made Break Ke Baad with Imran back in 2010. Fifteen years later, both have lived through marriages, heartbreaks and everything in between. Imran has been through a divorce. Aslam has been married. The film, he says, is simply what that team would make now. The project also stars Bhumi Pednekar and young actor Gurfateh Pirzada.

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Imran describes it as a grown-up romantic comedy following the life of a divorced father, a far cry from the breezy college romance that launched his career in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. He has been candid about the fact that this was not just any comeback project. "It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years," he said.

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Shooting is complete and the film is currently in post-production, with a release slated for later this year on Netflix. Imran also made a brief cameo earlier this year in Vir Das's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, but Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will mark his full return to the screen.

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