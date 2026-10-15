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Home / Entertainment / Imran Khan's filmy life: How actor recreates ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ moment in police van after 18 years

Imran Khan's filmy life: How actor recreates ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ moment in police van after 18 years

The actor shared a selfie from police van with caption, 'Apparently, I’m going for a drive'; the internet, however, had a very different story in mind

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said on Thursday. @imrankhan/Instagram
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The 2000s rom-com heartthrob is trending again, and his debut film has a lot to do with it. Actor Imran Khan was briefly detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 while attending a protest. He shared a selfie from the police van with the caption, “Apparently, I’m going for a drive.” The internet, however, had a very different story in mind.

The callback

His cousin Zayn Marie, who was detained alongside him, posted a video from the van with the caption, “Ranjhore Ka Rathod? Sooo close.”

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The line refers to Imran’s debut film, in which a family tradition dictates that a true Rathore of Ranjhore must go to jail. Imran’s character was Jay Singh Rathore. Fans flooded social media with jokes about the reference.

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The career

Imran began his career as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. His lead debut, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), remains one of his most beloved films and has since become a cult classic.

He went on to star in Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Katti Batti (2015) marked his last lead role.

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The latest

Imran has wrapped up shooting for the Netflix romantic comedy Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, marking his first lead role in ten years. The film is expected to premiere on the streaming platform in December.

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