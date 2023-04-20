Imran Nazir Khan to star in "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai"

Imran Nazir Khan, who has appeared in several shows and music albums, is set to appear in comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. He will play the role of Timmy, the cousin brother of Vibhuti Mishra (Aasif Sheikh).
Imran says, “Timmy is a sportsman and the captain of the Indian cricket team. He comes to Kanpur for a match and stays with his cousin. Everyone is in awe of his presence in the Modern Colony. He sees Angoori, likes her innocence and starts flirting with her, which makes his brother jealous.”
