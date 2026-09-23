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Home / Entertainment / Imtiaz Ali announces daughter Ida Ali’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal

Imtiaz Ali announces daughter Ida Ali’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal

The filmmaker shares a glimpse of the intimate ceremony as Ida and Krish exchange rings

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:08 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced the engagement of his daughter Ida Ali to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal. Image credit/ Instagram @imtiazaliofficial
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Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced the engagement of his daughter Ida Ali to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal.

The “Jab We Met” director shared a photo on his Instagram Stories showing Ida and Krish exchanging rings at an intimate ceremony.

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“Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish Agarwal and Ida Ali,” he wrote alongside the picture.

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In July, Ida had shared a video of Krish proposing to her during their trip to Norway.

Ida is also a filmmaker and has directed short films including “Maya” and “Lift”. She and Krish, who works with a hedge fund, also host a podcast focused on Hindi films and run their own production company, Blue Curtain Films.

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Ali, known for films such as “Socha Na Tha”, “Rockstar”, “Highway”, “Tamasha”, “Love Aaj Kal” and “Amar Singh Chamkila”, most recently directed “Main Vaapas Aaunga”.

The movie, a period romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, released in theatres in June and earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office owing positive word of mouth.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film follows an elderly man whose memories of his past and a love left behind during Partition resurface decades later.

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