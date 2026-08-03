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Home / Entertainment / Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap team up for ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’

Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap team up for ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’

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ANI
Updated At : 06:41 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have collaborated to present Bobby Beauty Parlour, a coming-of-age short film premiering during Friendship Week.

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Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, Bobby Beauty Parlour follows childhood best friends Eelu and Manu, who spend their last hours together drinking, napping and bickering in a neighbourhood beauty parlour, unwilling to let go of a chapter of life that is ending.

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The film is produced by Janhavi Asthana, who also serves as co-writer and cinematographer, along with Ranjan Singh and Kashyap. Singh produces the film, and Kashyap curates it for the channel.

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According to the outlet, Ali and Kashyap have known each other since their student days in Delhi, and the short marks an unusual pairing of the two directors on a single project.

"The most spectacular moments of life don't scream but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make Bobby Beauty Parlour charming. The film got me remembering my own small hometown, my adolescent decisions and friends that I always carried with me," said Imtiaz Ali.

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Kashyap previously curated Incognito for the same YouTube channel last month, and described Bobby Beauty Parlour as a "simple story, simply told." "About friendship, aspirations and growing up, and the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film. The director Shashwat is someone who started with me whose growth has been so much and feels so personal," said Anurag Kashyap as quoted by Variety.

The short stars Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj and Preeti Kochar. It will debut at midnight on August 6, exclusively on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel. —ANI

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