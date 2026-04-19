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Home / Entertainment / Imtiaz Ali reunites musical magic with Rahman, Diljit

Imtiaz Ali reunites musical magic with Rahman, Diljit

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:41 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh and AR Rahman’s soulful track Kya Kamaal Hai from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga celebrates hope amid challenging times.
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Two years ago, they created magic with Amar Singh Chamkila! Now, AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and Irshad Kamil come together for what promises to be another chartbuster from their upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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Following the tremendous response to the teaser, Imtiaz unveiled the film’s song - Kya Kamaal Hai, bringing together the much-anticipated collaboration between Diljit and Rahman. Music has always been the soul of Imtiaz Ali’s cinema, shaping the emotional core of his storytelling. With this soulful track, he brings together the evocative voice of Diljit, the timeless compositions of Rahman, and Kamil’s soulful poetry.

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Kya Kamaal Hai is a ‘song of hope,’ highlighting the beauty of human connection in times of strife. It draws its inspiration from the love that refused to fade away when everything else was lost during the Partition era. In the ‘noise’ that surrounds us today, the song reminds us of the beautiful world we live in, one where love is abundant, happiness outweighs sorrow, and togetherness breaks every barrier, offering both tenderness and resilience in equal measure.

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Diljit said, “Kya Kamaal Hai is very close to my heart. There’s a certain honesty in this song… it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard. Working with Imtiaz Ali sir is always special because his world feels real, nothing forced, nothing superficial. With AR Rahman sir, it doesn’t feel like work… it’s an honour to be working with someone as legendary as him. And Irshad Kamil bhai’s words… they come straight from the heart and land there. There’s a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment.” Rahman said, “Working with Imtiaz and Irshad feels like continuing a conversation that never really ended. With Diljit, there was a sense of reflection from the world created by the script. We had already shared creative space on Chamkila, but this time we collaborated in a more direct musical way.”

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