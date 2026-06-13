Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga had a special screening in Mohali on Thursday without star presence

Imtiaz Ali’s self-confessed love for Punjab and its people is an open secret, evident in more than one film of his. Since Jab We Met days where a host of turbaned Sikh characters delighted us, he has time and again proved his emotional connect with Punjab are not empty words. Chandigarh’s very own Irshaad Kamil is his eternal go-to lyricist.

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With Amar Singh Chamkila, he made us peep into the life of legendary and controversial singer with a lens that few in Punjab had. And what’s more his lead of biopic on Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh emerged as his new favourite as he plays a very significant character in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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But as Punjabis we stand a tad disheartened. For though, Thursday saw a special screening of the film at a Mohali mall, Imtiaz and the stars of his film were nowhere to be seen. Fair enough, he kick-started his film promotions from the line which divided Punjab. Few days ago, we saw him and his recurring favourite music director, AR Rahman delight hordes of audiences at the Attari Gate at Wagah border. But, still we nurse heartburn. For, the special screening in Mohali, despite the presence of actor and National Award winning costume designer Dolly Ahluwalia, who we all admire, absence of key stars and Imtiaz himself was acutely felt. How the audiences who clearly loved the film would have liked to interact with the acclaimed director and his cast since the story is about Punjab, undivided Punjab at that.

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Cities outside Punjab had the privilege and the luxury of star-studded premieres. So, why this step-motherly treatment to the state which clearly has a special place in Imtiaz’s heart? Indeed, we get the logic of noted producer and actor Rahul Mittra that promotions are a different beast and not all calls about mega events are made by the director himself. Indeed, Mumbai, home to Bollywood and its glitterati, is the default choice for extravagant premieres and Delhi where multiple media organisations exist often becomes the next best destination.

Perhaps, by now Punjab should have learnt to live with this discrimination. Most makers, even when their stories are rooted in Punjab give the state a cold shoulder when it comes to special screenings. In their wisdom, it makes little promotional sense to hold premieres in Punjab. Be it Ikkis, biopic of Arun Khetarpal, or Shershah of yet another braveheart Vikram Batra… at best Punjab figures on their promotion map but never do they consider it befitting to bring in the stars and hold special screenings. We agree, distribution matrix has its own agenda and business compulsions. But, since we know Imtiaz is all heart, we would have expected him to follow his heart rather than advice of his business heads if they prevented the star-studded premier in Punjab. May be, it’s still not too late even. Though the film is now running in theatres, he can perhaps give impromptu surprises to viewers with surprise visits. For all said and done in all likelihood Main Vaapas Aaunga might have a universal message but will resonate with the moviegoers in Punjab a tad more. Dear Imtiaz, hope you are listening.