Imtiaz Ali's next film with Diljit Dosanjh to release in April 2026      

Imtiaz Ali's next film with Diljit Dosanjh to release in April 2026      

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari will also feature in the film
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:44 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali. Photos: Instagram/imtiazaliofficial
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's new film with actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh will be released in theatres in April 2026, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the untitled movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 widely loved movie, “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari will also feature in the film, which has a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection.

Quoting legendary poet Momin Khan Momin's couplet ‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota' (‘You are with me, however, when there is no one else'), Ali said he aims to offer a “touching cinematic experience” through his movie.

“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country…

"Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The film will reunite the legendary trio of Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who have given some of their most memorable soundtracks in films like “Amar Singh Chamkila”, “Tamasha”, and “Rockstar”, among others.

“As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you,” the statement added.

The movie will go on floors in August this year.

Ali's previous movie with Dosanjh, “Amar Singh Chamkila”, was also released on Baisakhi in 2024.

