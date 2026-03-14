Imtiaz-Diljit come together again in Main Vaapas Aaunga

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next feature film with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been titled Main Vaapas Aaunga, the makers said on Friday while sharing the official teaser of the movie. The film, which also stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, is being billed as an exciting cinematic experience, filled with a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connectiont. The film, set against the backdrop of Partition, follows a young man (Raina), who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era — a story that unfolds across two timelines, with Shah essaying the older version of the character and Dosanjh playing his grandson.

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The teaser, set to Dosanjh’s evocative vocals, offers a poignant glimpse into the narrative which the makers have described as both intimate and expansive — not just of a boy and a girl, but of a country.

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“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? The biggest story of the century is migration. I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid. This tale of fiction derives almost entirely from stories of people during Partition.

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“The past is always present. And decades later, when all incidents of woe have been spoken of, what remains is the early feeling of love that was too personal to share. The nostalgia of who we love and where we belong lives with us forever. This personal treasure sustains us and defines the quality of our lives,” Ali said.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 widely-loved Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil after they delivered a melodious soundtrack for films like Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha and Highway.

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The film will make its debut in theatres on June 12. — PTI