In a sticky situation

In the upcoming episodes of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, Pushpa, portrayed by Karuna Pandey, faces additional turmoil with her fallout with Ashwin (Naveen Pandita) and Chirag (Darshan Gurjar). With nowhere else to turn, Pushpa reluctantly brings Dilip home, marking a breaking point. As her abusive ex-husband disrupts the delicate balance in Pushpa’s household, viewers will witness how she copes with living under the same roof with the man she despises the most.
Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, said, “Right now, Pushpa is going through many challenging emotions, stuck between her past and present. The upcoming episodes will reveal a different side of Pushpa.”
