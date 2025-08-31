In Bugonia trailer, Emma Stone makes dramatic entry in bald look

The official trailer for Emma Stone-starrer Bugonia was released on Thursday, offering a glimpse into the alien kidnapping thriller.

Advertisement

It also unveils the first look at Emma Stone's dramatic hair transformation as Michelle Fuller, the powerful CEO of a pharmaceutical company, who two conspiracy theorists, Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, kidnap - convinced that she is an alien who intends to destroy planet Earth.

Advertisement

"They want you to think it's you, that it's you who made this world. But it's always been them," Plemons' voiceover could be heard as the trailer opens to show Stone's character going to work.

It further progresses to show how the theorists kidnap Michelle outside her residence, shifting to reveal her bald avatar at the "headquarters of the human resistance." What follows next is a series of events as Michelle tries to outwit her kidnappers and convince them that she is not an alien.

Advertisement

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia also features actors Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone. It is a remake of South Korean filmmaker Jang Joon-hwan's Save the Green Planet! The film was recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a rousing 6-minute, 50-second standing ovation.

Lanthimos along with the lead stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Aidan Delbis graced the festival on Thursday. Lanthimos and Stone have collaborated on multiple projects, including Oscar-winning Poor Things, Kind of Kindness and The Favourite.

Meanwhile, Bugonia will be released on October 31.