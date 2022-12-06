 In Chandigarh, Bollywood star Randeep Hooda talks about his love for all things Punjabi : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh, Bollywood star Randeep Hooda talks about his love for all things Punjabi

In Chandigarh, Bollywood star Randeep Hooda talks about his love for all things Punjabi

Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Mona

A fine actor, Randeep Hooda, known for the transformations he undergoes to play different characters, has taken on a new role now. A writer and director, he would be seen as and in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, and the film has consumed him totally. But that for later; not having slept for three nights straight, he made a stop at Chandigarh to promote another show that he is very much invested in — CAT.

Set in the backdrop of insurgency and drug peddling in Punjab, Hooda steps into a turbaned avatar of Gurnam Singh. And with this he wants to shatter every misconception that the film industry has about Punjab. “Sarson ke khet in Hindi films are shown as the perfect setting for love, but in reality it takes blood, sweat, hard work, water, fertiliser, saving the crop from rain, hail and more,” he says, sipping on tea. “Also, there is a misconception about Sikhs that they are really loud and thigh-slapping folks, but in my research for another project that never fructified, Battle of Saragarhi, I found that Sikhs are very cultured. From there germinated the character of Gurnam Singh.”

A still from CAT

Great journey

Hooda plays a CAT—a secret police informant—who will go to any lengths for the sake of his family. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the show boasts of an ensemble cast, including Suvinder Vicky and Hasleen Kaur.

The story goes back and forth between two timelines. “Within the show, my character undergoes a transformation and it was quite a journey in itself,” says Hooda. Couple it with an engaging screenplay, good music and fine performances, Hooda feels they’ve got a winner. “I have great admiration for Sikhs; playing this role I have been spiritually closest to myself.”

Such is his love for Punjabi that Hooda refused to dub for the show in Hindi! “A sardar speaking Hindi, that too from a background the character is from, would have looked pretty awkward.” While the show is in Punjabi, it would be available in both Hindi and English. If Punjab is about tales of love and honour, it’s also the lesson of seva that Hooda has learnt from the state. “Whenever I go to Golden Temple, I wash utensils. Or wherever I have langar, it is such a lesson in humility.”

Personal note

The boy from Rohtak has made it big in the entertainment industry, with films like Highway, Sarbjit and Rang Rasiya to his credit, and also Hollywood film Extraction, but he credits it all to destiny. “I started my stage journey from Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana, and went through the bylanes of Delhi and Melbourne, following academics to driving a taxi. From almost joining the Army to becoming a trainer for horses, 22 years of professional journey and I am back on stage —only it’s a different one.”

Director’s cut

“We have tried to be as authentic as possible in representing the two timelines that are shown; the language, the tracks, the complexities of relationships and the journey of our characters. CAT is a very unique story and I am glad we could collaborate with Netflix to bring this to life,” says the creator and director of the show, Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Weighty affair

To lose weight, one needs a purpose. Dropping it for beauty, health, vanity or for a role are different things. I share two kinds of relationships with my fridge — one is it singing to me Preetam Aan Milo when I sleep hungry, and another when it says give me a break, let me cool down; it’s between the two that I lose and gain weight. I seek guidance from my sister Anjali Hooda Sangwan, who is a doctor, to stay healthy through it all. —Randeep Hooda, Actor

(CAT will be streaming from December 9, 2022, on Netflix)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

2
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

3
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

4
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Brand Connect

Chemist Warehouse - Gold Coast Keto Australia Dark Truth You Need to Know

6
Nation

Lucky Ali says land mafia and IAS officer wife are illegally entering his farm, shares post

7
Nation

UP youth dies seconds after sneezing; viral video makes 'heart attack' trend on Twitter

8
Punjab

'Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished', says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

9
Punjab

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

10
Delhi

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Priority should be given to countering terror-financing: NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet

At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing

India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...

Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers worldwide

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world

US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Four-storey building collapses in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Govt employees to be trained in sign language