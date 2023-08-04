 In Chandigarh, the young cast of Udaariyaan, Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat, share how despite the pressure of filling into the shoes of their predecessors after a 20-year leap in the : The Tribune India

For Indian daily soaps, time leaps are an indicator of success and the first pan-India show to be entirely shot in Punjab, Udaariyaan, is set for a 20-year leap!

Once part of television industry, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, may have found bigger platforms to showcase their acting skills, but as they turned producers with Udaariyaan, not only did they create a successful show, but also continue to give opportunities to fresh faces. The three new actors — Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat — in Chandigarh on Thursday, admit that it’s a big challenge to fill the shoes of their predecessors.

Aditi Bhagat, who was also part of the previous audition rounds of Udaariyaan, explains, “I was like no matter the role, I am not leaving until I get a break. Thankfully, I got the role of Aasmaa Dhillon. I am in love with my character. Most importantly, I feel blessed that Ravi and Sargun saw the potential in me. They are so humble and down-to-earth.”

Three states

While Aditi is from Bihar and looking forward to working in Punjab, another co-star Alisha Parveen, is happy to find work closer to her home in Delhi. Born in West Bengal, Alisha says, “I have been brought up in New Delhi and due to my work location being Mumbai, it has been tough to find time for family. But with this project, it would be easier to commute to Delhi on off days.” Alisha will be seen portraying the role of Alia Randhawa and is looking forward to brushing up her Punjabi.

Opposite these two heroines is Punjabi gabru Anuraj Chahal from Ferozepur. Anuraj has worked in Punjabi music videos and the film Mcoca. In Udaariyaan, he will portray the character of Armaan Gill. Anuraj says, “That I know Punjabi will work in my favour. At the same time getting a break in a pan-India show on a reputed channel like Colors is no less than a dream. Of course, keeping the viewers hooked while we take the story further is a challenge, but as an artiste I am prepared to take it head on.”

Aditi has already explored the tricity. “I have tried chur chur kulcha, seen mini Eiffel Tower (Leisure Valley) and explored the gedi route in Chandigarh,” she says. Aditi has also binge- watched previous episodes to get a fair idea of Udaariyaan’s USP. “While Alia (Alisha) and Aasmaa (Aditi) are connected to the earlier characters, I have no strings attached. So in a way, I get to explore the psychology of a Punjabi guy who very well knows how jugaad can work in any situation. Luckily, having lived in Punjab and Chandigarh all my life, it’s something that I am aware of and sure can bring it on to the screen.”

Know the Producers’ verdict

Producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Dreamiyata Entertainment, say, “The success of Udaariyaan has been an incredible journey, and we owe it all to the unwavering love and support of our loyal audience. Taking the legacy of the show ahead, we are all set to bring to viewers the third generation of Udaariyaan. As we continue the shoot in Mohali, Punjab, we look forward to captivating our audience once again with enthralling storytelling and moments that tug at the heartstrings.”

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Police, farmer leader come face to face over drug threat

4 nabbed after attacking cop

4 nabbed after attacking cop in Bathinda

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

Chandigarh: 5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sector 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; Chandigarh cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant in Chandigarh

LS clears Bill on Delhi services, Shah calls out Oppn for ‘double standards’

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Ex-minister protests for sterilisation of stray dogs

Neeraj Bawania gang’s shooter held in Rohini

Priest robbed of ~15K, gold ring

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Nangal Ambiyan case: Accused beaten up in jail, alleges lawyer

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab VB books Capt Amarinder's ex-media adviser BIS Chahal in assets case

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala