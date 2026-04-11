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Home / Entertainment / In conversation with Jaya Bachchan as she turned a year older on April 9

In conversation with Jaya Bachchan as she turned a year older on April 9

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 05:53 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Does it feel any different now that you are a year older?

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Absolutely not! I don’t like being fussed about over a day in my life. I actually get very depressed on my birthday.

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Why is that?

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There is so much to do, and so little time.

You are doing more than most of us by raising your voice in Parliament…

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That’s the least I can do. If I have a voice, I should use it to make a difference. But I still feel there is so much to be done.

I can’t believe you are 78!

Why? Why can’t you believe it? Look at me. Don’t I look my age? And I’m very proud of every wrinkle and grey hair.

So no Botox for you?

Are you mad?  I never used anything artificial on my face. Never will.

Okay, if I asked you to single out your single greatest achievement, what would it be?

Make that double. My two children Shweta and Abhishek. There is not a single day in my life when I don’t look at them with pride, for being such fine human beings. I am so glad we didn’t bring them up to be spoilt brats.

I’ve always maintained that you are the more talented half of the Bachchan couple?

Have you told him that?

Yes, once when I was young and stupid…

And what did he say?

Nothing, just a long silence.

(Laughs) What can I say? I think Amit is spectacularly talented, one of the best ever. As for me, I had my moments.

Which of your performances do you rate the best?

You tell me.

Straightaway Guddi and Uphaar, the latter better than the former. Even Amitji agrees. Then Abhimaan, Mili, Koshish, Kora Kagaz…

Some of the ones you have mentioned, I’m not too fond of. To your list I’d add Doosri Sita, Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Fiza and Phagun.

I remember you wanted a remake of Phagun with you playing Waheedaji’s role of the mother and Kajol in your role of the daughter?

Oh, that was very long ago. Now, I’ve no such ambitions. I’m just happy doing the occasional interesting role that comes my way.  Recently, I was in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I really enjoyed being wicked for the first time.

You were actually the villain in Rocky Aur Rani.

And I loved it! All my career I’ve played these noble women. About time I tried something else.

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