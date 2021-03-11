In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

Artistes from across the world are expressing their condolences on the demise of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. His death on May 29 has left everyone mourning. Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, Gippy Grewal, Vishal Dadlani and many others have taken to their social media to express their shock and grief on the sudden death of Sidhu Moosewala.

Now, popular Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh, who is currently living in the US, payer her respects to Sidhu Moosewala in a long, heartfelt note. Calling Sidhu Moosewala a legend, she requests her global audience to pause and stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. Lilly Singh wrote, “Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, “what song is that?!” Through his revolutionary music, he will live on."

Sidhu Moosewala for Lilly was a game-changer. She added, “Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music. Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game.”

Here's Lilly Singh's note:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

She later shared a 'stream of consciousness' video where she expressed the hurt she was feeling at the death of Sidhu Moosewala and general state of affairs. She says she feels heavy right now, just like many others. In the video, Lilly calls Sidhu Moosewala's death was the final blow for her personally.

The YouTuber concluded the four-minute video by requesting everyone to be kind.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in village Moosa, Mansa, Punjab, Moosewala did his engineering from Ludhiana, where he also learnt music, before moving to Canada. His big success came with gangster rap So High in 2017. While his songs of guns and violence won him fame, he also hit the headlines for being on the wrong side of law. Debuting with single G Wagon, So High got him worldwide recognition. His hits included Issa Jatt, Tochan, Selfmade, Famous, Warning Shots, Legend, 47, Game and Bambiha Bole.