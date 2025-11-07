In support of Deepika

Soha Ali Khan, known for her roles in Rang De Basanti and Ahista Ahista, has spoken out about the ongoing debate surrounding actresses limiting their work hours, referencing Deepika Padukone’s decision to set boundaries on her shooting schedule.She expressed her support for Deepika Padukone’s demand for an 8-hour workday, citing her own experiences as a working mother. She emphasised the importance of work-life balance, especially for mothers in the film industry.

Advertisement

She said, “There are not too many Deepika Padukones out there. So, she may be able to get what she wants. And what she’s asking for, I feel, I empathise with as a mother. I would want to have it all. I want a system that allows me to work eight hours a day. And then spend some time with my child.”

Advertisement

Deepika’s demand for an 8-hour shift sparked debate after she reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit