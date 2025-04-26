In the garb ofmen!

The drama in Zee TV’s popular primetime show Bhagya Lakshmi is all set to soar to new heights, as the narrative takes an unexpected, thrilling turn. In an exciting upcoming track, viewers will watch Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Shalu (Munira Kudrati) slipping into the garb of men—quite literally—as they go undercover in a daring attempt to uncover the truth about Malishka’s (Megha Prasad) child.

While Lakshmi is disguised as a Punjabi man, wearing a turban, Shalu is seen wearing a wig. “While the onscreen drama promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment, the behind-the-scenes effort was nothing short of intense. The transformation from beautiful leading ladies to convincingly rugged men demanded hours of meticulous make-up, precise prosthetic application and immense patience,” said Aishwarya.