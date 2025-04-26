DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / In the garb ofmen!

In the garb ofmen!

The drama in Zee TV’s popular primetime show Bhagya Lakshmi is all set to soar to new heights, as the narrative takes an unexpected, thrilling turn. In an exciting upcoming track, viewers will watch Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Shalu (Munira...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 10:56 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The drama in Zee TV’s popular primetime show Bhagya Lakshmi is all set to soar to new heights, as the narrative takes an unexpected, thrilling turn. In an exciting upcoming track, viewers will watch Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Shalu (Munira Kudrati) slipping into the garb of men—quite literally—as they go undercover in a daring attempt to uncover the truth about Malishka’s (Megha Prasad) child.

While Lakshmi is disguised as a Punjabi man, wearing a turban, Shalu is seen wearing a wig. “While the onscreen drama promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment, the behind-the-scenes effort was nothing short of intense. The transformation from beautiful leading ladies to convincingly rugged men demanded hours of meticulous make-up, precise prosthetic application and immense patience,” said Aishwarya.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper