In the lanes of love

Luv Ranjan marries modern-day love with his version of Hum Saath Saath Hain and creates a light-hearted romcom with a twist

A poster of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar



Nonika singh

He is a breakup specialist. Even if it’s not his prime vocation, richie rich Rohan aka Micky (Ranbir Kapoor) loves to help young boys and girls snap out of relationships. Pyar hota hota kai baar hai, he croons with full gusto. Only expected his heart too would break and someone would do unto him what he does to others.

Till then Ranbir Kapoor as Micky looks good, nay dashing. Shraddha Kapoor as Tinni is the hot babe. They meet, hook up and romance in ‘out of this world’ locales, exotic Spain to be precise. Ranbir packs the same energy one saw in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the same lovelorn look as in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Heroines’ character sketch is not writer-director Luv Ranjan’s strength… we know he views the world, ahem female sex, through his prism. But in Tu Jhoothi, he is not exactly out to deride women or paint them as vamps, only shows us women want what they want…. And it has to be all or nothing.

Foregrounding break up, Ranjan keeps you entertained till the first half and smiling by the time it closes. Songs by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Pritam keep the feel good momentum going. The break point of interval is something you see coming. Indeed, the premise is interesting. In this day and age, breakups happen at the slightest pretext and most relationship statuses not just Tinni’s are complicated.

Only instead of truly wandering into the lanes of love aaj kal and give us a peek into what goes on in the minds of modern day Heer Ranjhas, Ranjan doesn’t dive deep. Rather conveniently he marries modernity with tradition. No harm in that, for we Indians indeed are essentially both. Why, even our break up guy is no marriage breaker.  Marriage and family in Indian scheme of things are sacrosanct, only here we get Ranjan’s version of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Yes, the film even tips the hat to the famous Barjatya film that drove home the pluses of joint family system, which may not sit well with millennials. Gosh, have we let the cat out of the bag? 

But don’t we all know what drives a Ranjan film is not the suspense or thrill element. A twist or two might be part of dramatic tension…where he scores invariably is in the friendship dynamics. Once again he gets it right, only here it’s not only bromance that blooms but also the bond and banter between girlie friends that is oh-so- genuine. Cameos are spot on and Anubhav Singh Bassi as Micky’s friend Dabas truly makes you chuckle. But if you are looking for laugh-out-loud moments as in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, well despite Ranjan’s lucky mascot Kartik Aaryan and master of cheeky monologues making a special appearance, there are none.  Of course, long winding dialogues do surface, a few strike home and a few don’t. However, more than humour it’s the light-hearted tone that sustains in what is essentially a modern-day love story with a twist.

You may not always agree with Ranjan’s social messaging concerning the fair sex. Here, you may take umbrage at a scene or two involving the young girl child of the family, even though we know precocious kids are real. Despite flaws, Ranjan does manage to tug at your heart strings. The over the top climax leaves you teary-eyed. If you are looking for some fun with an added dose of familial message Tu Jhoothi… should work for you.

Like the large hearted big Punjabi family of Ranbir led by perky and pesky Dimple Kapadia, the film has a heart. It may not make yours go dhak dhak all the time and at times, exasperation may set in at certain turn of events. You may even be rattled by Micky’s rant and want to echo thoughts of his friend Dabas, “ise koi chup karavaeyga. But like most of Ranjan’s films this one is breezy, smile inducing, says it the way it wants to and watchable. Clearly, no deal breaker.

