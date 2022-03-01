In their Los Angeles home, Priyanka Chopra performs Rudrabhishek puja with hubby Nick Jonas and cousin Divya

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

On Mahashivratri, Priyanka Chopra was in a festive mood and she made sure to share the vibe with her Instafam and fans. The actress shared a glimpse of her Shivratri celebrations on Tuesday afternoon. With husband Nick Jonas and her cousin Divya Jyoti also in the picture, the three can be seen performing puja in front of a wall-mounted white Shiva statue.

Wishing everyone, she wrote in her caption, "Har har Mahadev ! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating." She added, "Mahashivratri ki hardik shubhkamnayein."

This post is straight from their Los Angeles home.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories.

In January, the star couple welcomes a baby girl via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

