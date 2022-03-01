In their Los Angeles home, Priyanka Chopra performs Rudrabhishek puja with hubby Nick Jonas and cousin Divya

Chandigarh, March 1
On Mahashivratri, Priyanka Chopra was in a festive mood and she made sure to share the vibe with her Instafam and fans. The actress shared a glimpse of her Shivratri celebrations on Tuesday afternoon. With husband Nick Jonas and her cousin Divya Jyoti also in the picture, the three can be seen performing puja in front of a wall-mounted white Shiva statue.
Wishing everyone, she wrote in her caption, "Har har Mahadev ! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating." She added, "Mahashivratri ki hardik shubhkamnayein."
This post is straight from their Los Angeles home.
In January, the star couple welcomes a baby girl via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka
Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling
On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...
Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...
Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv
Western-led sanctions on Russia mount