India set to host ‘Bharat Parv’ at 77th Cannes Film Festival

It is a special year for India, as it is set to host Bharat Parv — to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors and producers from across the world, and showcase creative opportunities as well as a rich bank of creative talent — at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. At the film gala, a delegation consisting of representatives from central and state governments, and members of the industry will showcase India’s creative economy in Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives, according to a statement by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
It will be for the first time that the country will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Film Festival.
