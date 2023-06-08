India to host Miss World 2023

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Miss World Organization has announced that India will host the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant. The chairperson of Miss World Organisation Julia Morley said, “India's vibrant traditions, culture, and history make it a global beauty and fashion powerhouse, with captivating landscapes, iconic landmarks, and warm hospitality. 71st Miss World 2023 in India will promote charitable causes through philanthropic activities, inspiring contestants to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to society.”

Bollywood names from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra to Yukta Mukhey, India has many beautiful women who have won world-level pageants.

Julia Morley added, “I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago. We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world. 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across ‘Incredible India’ as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever.”

Miss World beauties at the press conference.

The 71st Miss World 2023 promises to be an extraordinary platform that celebrates the essence of beauty, diversity, and empowerment. Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their unique talents, intelligence and compassion. They will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change. There will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November/ December 2023.

Salman Ahmed, founder and CEO, PME, said, “We’re delighted to partner with the Miss World Organization to host the 71st Miss World in India, an incredible country, full of vibrancy, colors, and life - the elements that represent beauty in its purest form.”

Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska said, “India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country's grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together.”

The Miss World pageant holds a long-standing reputation for celebrating the beauty and intellect of women, going beyond physical appearances. It is a platform that empowers women to raise their voices, advocate for causes close to their hearts, and foster positive change on a global scale. By hosting 71st Miss World 2023, India aims to amplify these values and serve as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and actions.

#Karolina Bielawska #Miss World