India to host Miss World 2023

Tribune News Service

The Miss World Organization has announced that India has been chosen as the host country for the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant. Miss World 2023 in India will promote charitable causes through philanthropic activities, inspiring contestants to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to society. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra to Yukta Mookhey, India has many beautiful women who have won world-level pageants.

“India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country’s grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together,” Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska, said.