DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Indian film 'Dupki' premieres at Beijing children festival without its cast

Indian film 'Dupki' premieres at Beijing children festival without its cast

Director says visa application was rejected

article_Author
PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 06:31 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

Indian comedy film 'Dupki', which explores the dreams of three growing-up children from different backgrounds, premiered at the 6th Beijing International Children's Festival on Saturday, albeit without its director and cast.

Advertisement

The four-day event, which began on October 16, featured 62 films, festival official Gavin Lee said.

Advertisement

However, Dupki was screened at the festival without the presence of its director and actors, as they could not get visas.

Advertisement

"It is a pity that the filmmakers could not get visas," Gavin said.

Director Abhay Punjabi said that despite his film being selected for screening, none of the Dupki team could obtain visas to travel to Beijing.

Advertisement

Punjabi said that his visa application was rejected by the Chinese Embassy in Delhi.

Punjabi said he had submitted the visa application along with the official letter of invitation from the organisers, but his application was "rejected" and no reasons were given for the rejection.

“They did not mention any problem with my application,” he said, adding that no one from the Dupki team could attend the film festival.

Punjabi, who was associated with the Pune-based Film and Television Institute, directed Dupki as his first independent film after working on several projects, including a series on Mahatma Gandhi.

The Hindi-language comedy is slated for release in India, he said.

Dupki follows the chaotic summer adventures of three children from diverse religious and economic backgrounds in Delhi.

One dreams of a swimming pool in his basti (slum), another aspires to study at an Ivy League school before puberty, while a Muslim girl passionate about cricket wants to bowl yorkers wearing a hijab.

The film, produced by industrialist Amit Garg and his wife Ritu Garg from Karnal, was made on a budget of about Rs 2.5 crore. It features actors Sheeba Chadha, Raj Kumar, Zoie Aggarwal Ahmed, Saksham Dhawan, Charu Shankar, Dilip Shankar, Manish, Shardul Bharadwaj, Jamie Alter, Rajan Arora, and Deepak Garg.

The Chinese film market has increasingly attracted Indian filmmakers, with Bollywood hits such as Aamir Khan's 'Three Idiots' making a significant impact and earning substantial profits.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts