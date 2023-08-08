Indian musician sings 'Pehla Nasha' at Oxford Street; goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 8

A video has been viral on social media in which an Indian busker (street musician) can be seen performing the popular song ‘Pehla nasha pehla pyaar’ from the 1992 film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ at Oxford Street in London.

The singer, Vish, who is popular on social media, can be seen sitting on a pavement while singing the romantic song. An impressed crowd can be seen gathered around him which joins him in crooning the song.

The video, shared by Vish on his Instagram handle is captioned, “Look how casually people are sitting and enjoying this Udit Narayan tune in London.”

The viral post has garnered more than 19 million views and more than 2 million likes on Instagram.

Reacting to the singer’s soulful voice, many people have commented on the post.

A user commented, “Jordan of rockstar in the making.”

Another posted, “These 2 little girls in the background is the best part about the video. Such a great gesture of sitting down while the artist was singing on the floor. Simple respect, kudos to the girls.”

There were also some who commented that such musical performances on the street side can only happen outside India; had he been performing in India, the authorities would have stopped him from doing so.

This is not the first time that Vish’s video has gone viral. He has earlier, too, shared his videos while performing hit Bollywood numbers on the streets of the UK.

