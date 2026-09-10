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Home / Entertainment / Indian politicians and stars join viral 80s AI photo trend on Instagram

Indian politicians and stars join viral 80s AI photo trend on Instagram

Ministers, cricketers and movie stars all had the same idea this week—rewind the clock and let the internet decide who did it best

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:50 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Chirag Paswan.
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Every few months, the internet wants to look backward. This time it landed on the 1980s, and somewhere between a prompt box and a punchline, a good chunk of the country’s political and film circuit decided to play along.

The trend itself is deceptively simple. Feed a current photograph into an AI tool, most people are using ChatGPT or Gemini and ask for period clothing, a touch of film grain and big hair, and out comes a portrait that looks lifted straight from an old family album. It is not a filter so much as a full rebuild, and that is exactly what has made it so shareable.

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Piyush Goyal was among the first to bite, vibing his way into a retro portrait that had social media comparing him to a Hindi film hero.

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Kiren Rijiju followed soon after, posting himself leaning against a car in a blazer and sunglasses, captioned with a shrug about being "forced" into the nostalgia everyone else was chasing.

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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha joined in too, posting a retro portrait alongside his wife Parineeti Chopra, both leaning into voluminous hair and bold, unmistakably vintage styling.

Chirag Paswan's post carried the caption "Vibing to the 80s trend..." over an image that looked convincingly like a dug-up old photograph—vintage Ambassador car, faded election poster and all.

But the more charming turn came from the people who refused to let a machine do the remembering. Renuka Chowdhury skipped the prompt entirely and pulled out an actual magazine cover from the decade. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the point outright, captioning his own throwback with a line that read almost like a rebuttal to everyone else's prompt-box efforts: “Didn't need AI to generate that 80s vibe and aesthetic”.

Shashi Tharoor joined the same camp, sharing a few real photographs of himself from the decade. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan kept it simpler, just "80s called, I answered" under a photograph with no machine in sight either.

There is something oddly disarming about that split. One half of the internet is asking a machine to imagine a past it never had, while the other is simply reaching into a drawer. Both versions ended up in the same scroll, and somehow neither felt out of place next to the other.

The wave did not stay confined to politics for long. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan joined in with a run of AI portraits, one in denim and a bomber jacket, another dressed sharper in a blazer, writing that he was not ready to let the trend end.

Poet Kumar Vishwas found his way into the mix too, and from Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha shared a story with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, while Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posted a joint retro picture captioned simply, “Back to the 80s.”

By the time the week wound down, the 80s trend had done what these things rarely manage — pulling ministers, cricketers, poets and film stars into the same nostalgic frame, some built by AI, some pulled straight out of an old album, all of it, somehow, part of the same story.

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